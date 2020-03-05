mHealth stands for mobile health is the sub segment of eHealth that deals with the medicinal practice in favor of public health care, supported by mobile devices. The term mHealth is used to refer the use of mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, electronic tablets, PDAs and also comprises of wearable devices such as a smart watch for data collection and information about health care services. mHealth is applicable in wide areas, ranging from collection of community and clinical health data and delivery of healthcare information to medical personnel to real time monitoring of the patient by provision of direct care. In developed countries the patients and consumers extensively use mobile gadgets to search for healthcare services and access various kinds of healthcare information. Doctors, physicians and even nurses are found making use of mobile devices to access information about a patient from established databases and other resources. The mHealth market comprises of devices such as ECG monitors, blood glucose meters, multi parameter trackers, sleep apnea trackers, etc.

Robust penetration of smartphones in the developed as well as developing countries responsible to boost global mHealth market

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 112 member states participated in the module of survey, out of which 83% were reported to possess at least one mHealth initiative in their country. A majority of these member states reported implementation of 4 or more types of mHealth initiatives. As per the mHealthShare factsheet, 62% of smartphone owners in the U.S. have used their phone in 2014 to look up for health condition and information as compared to that of 52% in 2012. The rising interest and extensive use of mobile devices including tablets are widening the scope of global mHealth market.

Factors responsible to boost the mHealth market involves rising awareness among people regarding regular health updates

The primary factor responsible to drive the global mHealth market is the affordability and integration of wireless technologies which can cause a breakthrough in monitoring and diagnostics, mainly in the developing countries where smartphones are penetrating the market at a great speed. The rapid rise in the incidence of the chronic diseases as well as the advancing technologies in the mobile health apps that delivers information of personal healthcare on the regular basis are also responsible to fuel mHealth market. For instance, the in- build health app in the Apple phones provides insights about the activity, sleep, nutrition, everyday workout and even maintains reproductive health acting a smart assistant for the mobile phone users. Moreover, the mHealth devices such as glucometers and oximeters are applicable in the geriatric population of monitoring blood glucose levels and oxygen levels mainly in the diabetic population. However, lack of accuracy of these devices could restrain the market growth as many people complain about the extreme results displayed by these devices.

The key players involved in improvement of the mHealth devices to increase sales in the global mHealth market

The key players operating the mHealth market are Medtronic Inc., Apple Inc., Sanofi, Mobistante, Inc., AirStrip Technologies, Inc., AliveCor, Inc., LifeWatch AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Jawbone, Nike, Inc., Omron Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Bio Telemetry Inc., Withings, AgaMatrix Inc., iHealth Lab Inc., Qualcomm, AT&T, Cerner Corporation and Cisco Inc. The mobile service provider companies are focusing to deliver uninterrupted healthcare services in the robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks across the world while several other companies manufacturing healthcare related technological devices are focusing towards providing devices with more precision and accuracy to the users by better optimization and improving the sensitivity of these devices.

