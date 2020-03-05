Muscular Dystrophy is characterized by a collection of muscle-wasting conditions. The disorder is caused by genetic mutations which interfere with the production of muscle protein dystrophin, necessary to build muscles. Muscular dystrophy is a genetic disease, consequently, the chance of an individual developing a disease increases with a history of muscular dystrophy in the family. The symptoms include shortening of muscles and tendons, the curvature of spine, weakening of heart muscles leading to cardiac problems, and breathing problems. The most common forms of muscular dystrophies include duchenne muscular dystrophy, becker muscular dystrophy, myotonic disease, congenital disease and oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy. The cure for any form of muscular dystrophy is currently unspecified, but the symptoms can be relived through physical therapy, exercise, rehabilitative devices like a powered wheelchair, respiratory care and surgery.

Rising prevalence of muscular dystrophies with unspecific current medications is expected to fuel the muscular dystrophies treatment market

According to the research conducted by the Karger Journal on 2014, the global prevalence for muscular dystrophies accounted between 19.8 and 25.1 per 100,000 person every year with myotonic dystrophy (0.5-18.1 per 100,000), duchenne muscular dystrophy (1.7-4.2) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (3.2-4.6 per 100,000) to be the most common types of disorders. The initial research phase of the therapies and ongoing clinical trials for the development of innovative products drives the global muscular dystrophy treatment market. Also, specific guidance for drug development for muscular dystrophy drugs published by the U.S. FDA in 2015 is expected to accelerate the new drug development for the treatment of a disorder. The emergence of disease-modifying therapies as a replacement for the unmet medical needs of patients who are not amenable to mutation-specific drugs is likely expected to fuel the revenue of the global muscular dystrophy treatment market in the forecast period. However, the fast prognosis of a disorder and low treatment seeking rate due to delayed diagnosis are the major limiting factors for the growth of global muscular dystrophy treatment market.

The common muscular dystrophy types:

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

Most common form of muscular dystrophy in children caused by lack of protein dystrophin. The onset of symptoms is seen at the age of 3, generally wheelchair-bound by 12. The Curvature in spine, heart, and lungs effects are the symptoms. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is an X-linked disease predominantly affecting males, resulting in uniform muscle wasting. Death occurs due to respiratory failure by mid-twenties.

Becker muscular dystrophy(BMD)

Similar to Duchenne, however, with later onset and slow progression of the illness. Death occurs in the mid-forties.

Oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy(OMD)

Initially affect eyelids, throat, and face followed by pelvis and shoulder. The onset of illness is seen between the ages 40 and 50.

Myotonic muscular dystrophy(MSD)

Most common form of muscular dystrophy in adults also called as Steinert’s disease. Characterized by the inability of muscles to relax after contraction. Cataracts, insomnia, and arrhythmia are the symptoms.

Congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD)

The disease prevails from birth or before the age of 2. Significant impairment is caused by a swift progression of the disease. Congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD) causes learning disabilities and mental retardation.

The key players operating the global muscular dystrophy treatment market include Santhera Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics and Eli Lilly.

