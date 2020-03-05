Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Market Outlook Till, 2025 : Coherent Market Insights

Myelodysplastic (MDS) syndrome is a type of bone marrow disorder, where bone marrow is unable to produce healthy and mature blood cells. The immature blood cells called as blasts, get stored in the bone marrow and blood and obstruct the natural function of the hematological system which results in depletion of healthy red blood cells, platelets, and white blood cells. Myelodysplastic syndrome is usually seen in geriatric population and more often in older men than women. This syndrome is characterized by certain chromosomal mutations in Janus Kinase gene which include deletion of q arm in one or more chromosomes and complete deletion of chromosome 5 or 7 and an extra copy of chromosome 8. There are various types of myelodysplastic syndrome such as refractory cytopenia with unilineage dysplasia and refractory anemia with ringed sideroblasts among others. Approved drugs for MDS include Vidaza (Azacitidine), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Decitabine (Dacogen), and Deferasirox (Jadenu). Revlimid (Lenalidomide) patent for MDS indication will be expiring in 2023. A number of generic azacitidine-based products for MDS are launched in the global market.

Rising implications associated with myelodysplastic syndrome are expected to affect the myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market

According to the American Cancer Society, the incidence rate for myelodysplastic syndrome is 13,000 new cases each year which happens at a rate of 4.8 cases per 100,000 people. This trend is heavily affected or rather influenced by the average age of the population which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is increasing and is expected to double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Furthermore, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), age plays an important role in the occurrence of myelodysplastic syndrome as most of the people diagnosed with the disease are of age 65 and older. These factors are expected to boost the myelodysplastic syndrome treatment.

The global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market was valued at US$ 2,213.2 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Key players operating in the myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market include Celgene, Novartis, and Otsuka. Some of the other market players are Astellas, Astex, Acceleron Pharma, Onconova Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli-Lilly, and CTI Biopharma.

