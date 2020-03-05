Nanocellulose Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
Nanocellulose is a term referring to nano-structured cellulose. This may be either cellulose nanofibers (CNF) also called microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC or CNC), or bacterial nanocellulose, which refers to nano-structured cellulose produced by bacteria
— Summary
Nanocellulose is a term referring to nano-structured cellulose. This may be either cellulose nanofibers (CNF) also called microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC or CNC), or bacterial nanocellulose, which refers to nano-structured cellulose produced by bacteria
Global Nanocellulose market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Celluforce
Paperlogic
University of Maine
The US Forest Service
Borregaard
Inventia
Inventia
American Process
Nippon Paper
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Major applications as follows:
Composites Materials
Nonwovens Adsorbent Webs
Paper and Board
Food Products
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of Application
1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Production
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Celluforce
3.1.2 Company Information
3.1.2 Product Specifications
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2 Paperlogic
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product Specifications
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3 University of Maine
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product Specifications
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4 The US Forest Service
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product Specifications
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5 Borregaard
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product Specifications
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6 Inventia
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product Specifications
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7 Inventia
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product Specifications
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8 American Process
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product Specifications
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9 Nippon Paper
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product Specifications
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
4 Major Application
4.1 Composites Materials
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Composites Materials Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Nonwovens Adsorbent Webs
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Nonwovens Adsorbent Webs Market Size and Forecast
4.3 Paper and Board
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Paper and Board Market Size and Forecast
4.4 Food Products
4.4.1 Overview
4.4.2 Food Products Market Size and Forecast
4.5 Others
4.5.1 Overview
4.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
