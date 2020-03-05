Navigational Inertial Systems Market Report 2018-2023: Geographical Segmentation by End-User, Types, Applications, and Forecast

Navigational Inertial Systems market report (Request Sample Copy) delivers data about the landscapes which drive the development of Navigational Inertial Systems industry. The Navigational Inertial Systems market consists of large key companies who play a vital role in the production, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of the products.

The Global Navigational Inertial Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.81% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Navigational Inertial Systems market research report provides crucial information related to overall Navigational Inertial Systems market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.

Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. Navigational Inertial Systems Market Segment by Key Players Analog Devices Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Group (Colibrys Switzerland) Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Invensense Inc., Ixbluesas, Kearfott Corporation, KVH Industries, Inc., Thales Group, Xsens Technologies B.V. , Sparton Corporation, Epson Europe Electronic, Vector NAV .

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Key Developments in the Navigational Inertial Systems Market:

November 2017 – UTC Aerospace Systems announced a definitive agreement to acquire Rockwell Collins for USD140.00 per share. This acquisition is aimed at catering the demand of a rapidly evolving aerospace industry for the production of intelligent and connected aircrafts

September 2017 – Northrop Grumman announced to acquire Orbital ATK for approximately USD 7.8 billion. This acquisition is aimed at strategically combining Northop and Orbitalâs to enhance and complement the companyâs capabilities in the aerospace and defence sector

Drivers

– Growing Number of Connected Cars

