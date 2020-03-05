Non-Alcoholic Squash Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025
The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
This comprehensive Non-Alcoholic Squash Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Non-alcoholic squash is concentrated syrup that is made up of fruit ingredients. They are generally non-alcoholic in nature and not fermented. Presently, various companies’ offers sugar free squash. Ginger extract and herbal extract are also added to enhance the quality of squash. Cocktails are generally made by mixing squash with alcoholic drinks. Non-alcoholic squash has good shelf life with added preservatives. Squash contains natural ingredients that are rich in vitamins and are considered healthy in comparison to aerated drinks which directly boost the non-alcoholic squash market.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Pepsico
Evergreen juices
Dabur
Parle agro
The Coca-Cola company
James white drinks
Evolution fresh, suja life, llc
Hllinger
Nectar imports ltd.
Anpellegrino s.p.a
Robinsons
Kissan
Britvic
Hamdard
Assis
Prigat
Primor
Suntory
Nichols
Sunquick
Segment by Type
Organic
Conventional
Segment by Application
Hypermarket/ supermarket
Convenience and
Departmental stores
Specialty stores
Online retail
