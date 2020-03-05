Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2026 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast

Non-invasive prenatal testing is a DNA test on maternal blood to screen pregnancies for the most common fetal chromosome anomalies such as trisomy 21 that is Down syndrome, trisomy 18 Edwards syndrome and trisomy 13 Patau syndrome. Whereas NIPT can also determine the gender of the fetus and NIPT is highly reliable in over 99% of Down syndrome cases. The results of the NIPT screening can help doctor to decide the next steps, including whether to have a diagnostic test like chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or collected from the amniotic fluid or placenta, to make sure whether a baby has a chromosome abnormality. Non-invasive prenatal testing can be performed any time after 9 weeks into your pregnancy earlier than any other prenatal screening or diagnostic test.

During non-invasive prenatal testing DNA from the mother and fetus is extracted from maternal blood sample and it is recommended for women who have risk factors for having a baby who has a chromosomal condition and this risk factor may include older maternal age or previously given birth to a baby who has Down syndrome, trisomy 13 or trisomy 18. Non-invasive prenatal testing is also recommended if a woman have an Rh negative blood type because if the fetus is Rh positive, mother might produce Rh antibodies after exposure to fetal red blood cells. This is not a concern during a first pregnancy, but during subsequent pregnancies. These factors are expected to provide major growth traction to the global non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Rise in number of women choosing late pregnancies is expected to fuel the growth of non-invasive prenatal testing market

The average maternal age nowadays is increased due to rise in number of working women so the risk of pregnancies has also increased which shows the growth in the market of NIPT. As a woman age the risk of having baby with Down syndrome increase but other factor also play a role, which include the number of existing siblings and how big is the gap between the child and his immediate preceding sibling. As according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in year 2016, Down syndrome continues to be the most common chromosomal disorder, as each year about 6000 babies were born with Down syndrome in the U.S.

Whereas, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also states in 2017 that older mothers are more likely to have a baby affected by Down syndrome than younger mothers. In other words, the prevalence of Down syndrome increases as the mother’s age increases, which is also expected to favor growth of non-invasive prenatal testing market.

key players operating the market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Beijing Genomics Institute.

