NUCLEAR AIR FITRATION MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Nuclear Air Fitration Industry

This report studies the global Nuclear Air Fitration market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nuclear Air Fitration market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Nuclear air filtration market mainly entails the efficient use of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), pre-filters and carbon Filters. High efficiency particulate air filters deliver high efficiency and demonstrate elevated potential in removing droplets, contaminants and sub-micron sizes particles utilizing advanced diffusion techniques and efficient particle attraction. It is capable of eliminating up to 99.97% of pollutants.

The increasing safety concerns and strict environmental laws are mandating the nuclear power generation units to deploy robust air filtration systems. After a number of nuclear accidents in the past, a greater degree of accountability and responsibility is demanded from nuclear establishments. This along with the pressing need of cutting down radioactive emissions and nuclear air pollution is fuelling the market. Moreover, it is estimated that the life extension of nuclear power generation plants is higher than other types of power plants. To keep the reactors running unfailingly, the maintenance of each component becomes crucial. Therefore, components such as air filters find strong demand in these power plants in new as well as retrofit applications.

However, the various incidents of nuclear disasters have resulted in negative publicity of nuclear power generation among public, which in turn is retarding the growth of the nuclear energy market and its overlying industries. Moreover, the rigorous process of obtaining green certification, which is required to launch these products is hampering the growth of the global nuclear air filters market. Nevertheless, rapid technological advancements are likely to create ample growth opportunities for the market.

North America, with United States in particular, is the most crucial market for nuclear air filtration systems and is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future. Countries having a large number of nuclear power generating facilities and research establishments are expected to boost the global nuclear air filtration industry growth over the forecast period. UK, France, Japan, Sweden, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, India, South Korea and China holds greater potential for the filters for the years to come.

The global Nuclear Air Fitration market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Camfill Farr Air Filters

AAF International

Midwesco Filter Resources

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

Waltz-Holst Blow Pipe

Superior Fibers

Sogefi

Pall Corporation

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Stationary

Portable

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Nuclear Fuel Handling Device

Nuclear Waste Management

Nuclear Generator

Nuclear Energy Research Facility

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Nuclear Air Fitration capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Nuclear Air Fitration manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nuclear Air Fitration are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Nuclear Air Fitration Manufacturers

Nuclear Air Fitration Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Nuclear Air Fitration Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Nuclear Air Fitration market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

