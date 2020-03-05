Nuclear Medicine Market by Industry Chain, Challenges Analysis, Opportunity, and Forecast to 2023

Nuclear Medicine Market analyzes the emerging market in 2018 and it forecast to 2023 with detail. The Nuclear Medicine market has major price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the report. Moreover, in order to determine market attractiveness, the report analyses the industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Nuclear Medicine market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 12% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

In this Research, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nuclear Medicine are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 to 2023

Regional Analysis of Nuclear Medicine Market:

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Competitor Analysis of Nuclear Medicine Market:

CURIUM, LANTHEUS MEDICAL IMAGING, TRIAD ISOTOPES, SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, BRACCO, CAMBRIDGE ISOTOPE LABORATORIES INC., CARDINAL HEALTH INC., GE HEALTHCARE, NORDION INC., FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION, ECZACIBASI-MONROL, amongst others.

Key Developments in the Nuclear Medicine Market:

April, 2017: IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine LLC united to create Curium – a world-class provider in nuclear imaging.

October, 2017: Switzerlandâs Novartis agreed to pay USD 3.9 billion to take over French nuclear medicines business of Advanced Accelerator Applications, aimed to strengthen its cancer treatment activities. This Nuclear Medicine Market report forecasts volume and revenue growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments to 2023. For the determination of this study has segmented the global Nuclear Medicine market report on the basis of types, manufacturing, application, and region. Nuclear Medicine Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Incidents of Cancer and Cardiac Ailments

– Increasing SPECT and Pet Applications

– Growing Public Awareness for Healthcare

Restraints

– Short Half Life of Radiopharmaceuticals

– High Capital Investment

– Strict Regulatory Guidelines

Opportunities

– Increasing Imaging Technologies

– Potential Radioisotopes in Pipeline

– Increasing Neurological Applications

– Cyclotron Based Production