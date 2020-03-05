OUTDOOR PAYMENT TERMINAL (OPT) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

The global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market is valued at 651.08 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1005.85 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% between 2017 and 2023.

Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market is valued at 651.08 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1005.85 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% between 2017 and 2023.

The major players in global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market include

NCR

Tokheim

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Invenco Group

Verifone

Scheidt & Bachmann

KVSIO

Unixfor S.A.

Quest Payment Systems

Orpak Systems(Gilbarco)

HTEC Ltd

AMCO SA

Zarph S.A.

Finnpos Systems

CS&S Intelligent Technology

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

On the basis of product, the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market is primarily split into

Contactless Payment Terminal

Contact Payment Terminal

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Car Wash

Refuel

Others

