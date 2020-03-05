Palm Oil Market 2019 SWOT Analysis By Major Key Players- Felda Global Ventures, IOI, Sime Darby Berhad, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari

Global Palm Oil Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.

The global Palm Oil market is valued at 40200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 60300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025. Global Palm Oil Market report also provides Porter analysis, SWOT analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. It also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Palm Oil Market report explores Key Players competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

Palm oil is one of the world’s most produced and consumed oils. This cheap, production-efficient and highly stable oil is used in a wide variety of food, cosmetic and hygiene products, and can be used as source for bio-fuel or biodiesel. Most palm oil is produced in Asia, Africa and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunshine and plenty of rain in order to maximize production.

Global production of palm oil will increase to 62.88 million tons in 2017, and the production is expected to reach to 72.95 million tons in 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.02% between 2017 and 2022. Indonesia and Malaysia have still the largest production of palm oil. In the long term, global palm oil demand shows a tendency to increase as the world total population is growing and therefore increasing the consumption of palm oil-based products. India and China will be still the largest consumption of palm oil.

The export volume is huge for palm oil industry. Indonesia and Malaysia are the main exporters.

Felda Global Ventures, IOI, Sime Darby Berhad, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari, Bumitama Agri, Genting Group, KLK, WILMAR, RGE Pte, Indofood Agri Resources, Golden Agri Resources, First Resources, Sampoerna Agro

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Olein

Foods

Bio-Diesel

Surfactants

Cosmetics

Others

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

