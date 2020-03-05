Patient flow management represents the ability of the healthcare system to serve patients quickly and efficiently, as they move through stages of care. Large volume of patient information is generated in the healthcare facilities due to rampant increase in incidence of chronic diseases across the globe.

The manual system of patient flow management is relatively unreliable and is prone to human error and data loss. Manual data management requires extensive manpower and is a cumbersome and relatively expensive task. However, hospitals and healthcare providers are now aware regarding managing the ever-growing patient flow by adopting integrated patient flow management solutions. Moreover, increasing prevalence of various diseases is expected to accelerate hospital admissions and patient flow, thereby resulting in increasing adoption of patient flow management solutions to manage daily patient flow across various hospitals and medical care settings.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/730

Therefore, significant reduction in time, labor cost, human error, and data loss offered by patient flow management solutions and increasing burden of chronic diseases are major factors driving the market growth.

The global patient flow management solutions market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 539.1 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2018–2026).

Market Dynamics:

Increasing number of hospital admissions and shortage of healthcare professionals is expected to create more burden on the current hospital patient flow management system, thereby increasing the demand for advanced patient flow management solutions.

A report published by Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) in March 2018 focuses on the scenario of shortage of heathcare physicians in both primary and specialty care. This report updates and aligns estimates conducted in 2015, 2016, and 2017, which shows a projected shortage of physicians between 42,600 and 121,300 by 2030.

The report aggregates the shortages into four broad categories: primary care, medical specialties, surgical specialties, and other specialties. According to this report, an estimated shortfall of between 14,800 and 49,300 primary care physicians will be reported by 2030. Furthermore, for the same period, there will be a shortage in non-primary care specialties between 33,800 and 72,700 physicians.

Rising need to manage increased patient flow in healthcare facilities is driving growth of the market:

Patient flow management solutions are used to regulate increasing flow of patients in and out of hospitals and other health care settings, which helps to reduce overcrowding and delay in care. Furthermore, as more people are gaining access to insurance and coverage and care, patient flow to hospitals and medical centers will increase, which could worsen the situation. A number of hospitals and healthcare systems are incorporating strategies to improve patient flow management.

For instance, according to the Nuffield Trust October 2016 report, volume of patients treated increased by 17% in zero-day patients between 2009-10 and 2014-15. Moreover, with 105,000 acute beds in use, occupancy increased from 98,000 in 2011 to 102,000 in 2014.

According to the California Health Care Foundation, April 2011, a national study conducted by patient tracking vendor to assess the challenges in patient flow management reported that around 68% of respondents believe that patient flow and logistics solutions have high potential to improve patient throughput at their facility.

Key players operating in the global patient flow management solutions market include Getinge AB, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Aptean, Inc., Sonitor Technologies, Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.