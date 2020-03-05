Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market Granular View Of Industry From Various End-Use Segments

Gene therapy involves insertion of genetic material into cells of the patients to provide them a new function or to restore the missing or inappropriate functioning of the cells due to cancer or gene mutations. Scientists have created personalized medicines that are used to learn about a person’s genetic makeup and untangle the biologic nature of the patient’s cancerous cells for carrying out such therapies.

Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market Potential Applications:

Targeted treatments are focused on cancer specific genes, tissues or the protein environment that contribute towards the cancer survival and growth. Researchers identify new targeted cells and develop and test new drugs and medications for such targets as per patient needs. In targeted treatments, the tumor cells themselves are targeted to cure cancer. Breast cancer, gastrointestinal stromal tumor, colorectal cancer, kidney cancer, melanoma, lung cancer, brain cancer, multiple myeloma, certain childhood cancers and lymphoma, and leukemia are the common types of cancers for which targeted treatments are applied.

Pharmacogenomics, on the other hand, affect the processes occurring in the body and drug responses. The difference in the processes influences the safety and efficacy of a drug. The basic principle behind the treatment is to activate the immune system cells that could attack and destroy the cancerous cells. Moreover, in this case, if the patients’ body does not respond to a medication, the drugs stay in the blood stream for longer period of time and may cause severe side effects. Therefore, this type of treatment carries a risk of reaction of drug from person to person, providing targeted treatment a preference over pharmacogenomics.

Personalized gene therapy treatments for cancer market involves evaluation of the developed drugs through clinical trials. Government support and funding and the advantages of personalized gene therapy over other treatment options such as chemotherapy and surgery are the major factors which are projected to drive growth of personalized gene therapy treatments for cancer market. For instance, the U.S. government has set up the MD Anderson Cancer Center Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute for Personalized Cancer Therapy in Texas to support preclinical research and clinical trials for targeted therapy for particular genes. Such government initiatives are encouraging researchers to develop more effective personalized gene therapy treatments for different types of cancer, thus boosting growth of the cancer personalized gene therapy treatments market. However, high costs associated with these treatments and the unavailability of personalized gene therapy treatment for some types of cancers is the major factor that is projected to restrain growth of the personalized gene therapy treatments for cancer market.

