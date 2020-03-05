Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Analysis And Growth Rate to 2026 With Market Players

Positron emission tomography (PET) is an imaging technique that is used to examine the diseases and metabolic activities of the tissues and organs inside the body with the use of radiotracer that is administered intravenously.. In this technique the scan uses a special dye that has a radioactive tracers, this tracer is administered as an intravenous injection labelled with oxygen15, nitrogen13 and fluorine18 (C-11, Fl-18, O-15 or N-13). These tracers are injected in the peripheral vein and move through the blood circulation that helps to identify the blocked areas of peripheral veins precisely. Generally, the scan takes around 40 minutes to complete without pain and it also measures the rate of glucose in the body. PET procedures provides information about the organs and tissues, shape, size and the position. PET is widely used by the oncologist for diagnoses of various types of cancer and cardiologists in order to diagnose cardiovascular diseases as the clinical use of PET is that it can also distinguish between the non-malignant tumors and malignant tumors. PET is also used to map brain function and diagnosis of condition of diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Request Sample: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/693

Rise in number of chronic disease cases such as cancer and increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) around the globe is expected to boost the growth of positron emission tomography market in the forecast period

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to dominate the positron emission tomography market in the near future, due to the factors such as raised prevalence of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. The increase in cancer incidence rates around the globe expected to create a high conducive environment for the growth of PET system. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 8.8 million deaths occurred due to cancer in 2015. Furthermore, WHO had launched the global action plan for the prevention and control for cancer and other diseases in 2013 that aims to reduce around 25% of early stages of mortality from cancer by 2025. Also, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in 2016, it was estimated that around 1,685,210 cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. mainly due to the factors such as excess consumption of alcohol and smoking, which accounts for high proportion of cancer patients in the U.S., this will led to the demand for the growth for positron emission tomography market in the near future.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Key Players Include:

Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc., Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd., Positron Corporation, Segami Corporation, Spectrum Dynamics Ltd., Naviscan, Inc. and MedX Holdings Inc., IBA- Ion Beam Applicattions, and Modus Medical Devices Inc.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.