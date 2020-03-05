Radiation Dose Management Market 2018 Supply And Demand Scenarios | Marvelous Growth of 42% | Top Players Review by 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Radiation Dose Management” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global radiation dose management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 42% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Sectra wins deal as Dutch hospitals merge and consolidate imaging

In November 2017, International medical imaging IT and Cybersecurity Company Sectra has signed a PACS contract with the Dutch hospital Zuyderland. Zuyderland is a merger of two hospitals that have now chosen to replace their separate IT environments for reviewing radiology and nuclear medicine images and consolidate in a single common system from Sectra. The enterprise-wide solution will give physicians at Zuyderland a consolidated patient overview regardless of which hospital a patient has previously visited.

Rising awareness regarding the radiation dose management to boost the market

According to the World Health Organization, Cancer is one of the most common causes of death, with nearly 7 million deaths each year worldwide. The major factor such as growing prevalence’s of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular across the globe are driving the growth of the radiation dose management market. Radiation therapy is the vital remedy for treating diseases such as cancer. Moreover, increasing awareness related to radiation safety among the patient and growing concerns regarding the radiation overexposure, and rising uses of computed tomography for the diagnosis of different diseases are some of the key factors fuelling the growth of the market. However, lack of funding for adoption of the Radiation Dose Management Solutions is expected to restrain the growth of the radiation dose management market. Going further, the on-going technological advancement and growing focus on interventional imaging and nuclear medicine are major factors that can offer the growth opportunities over upcoming years.

Asia Pacific region to contribute to growth in the global Radiation Dose Management market over the next 6 years

North America accounted to be the largest region in the radiation dose management market. The factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region are stringent standards set by the government for the patient safety to avoid a high dose of radiation and increasing the occurrence the chronic diseases. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is expected to have significant growth in radiation dose management market over the forecast period. Countries like China and India are the fastest growing region in the Asia Pacific region. Improved healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare expenditure and growing adoption of the imaging system are the major factors the driving the growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The leading key players in radiation dose management market are Bayer AG, Landauer, Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., PACSHealth, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Agfa HealthCare, Sectra AB and Medsquare.

