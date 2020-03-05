Silica Aerogel Blanket Market 2024: Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Industry Research Co. expert analysis on Report titled “Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. This research provides current market overview including types, application and top manufacturers. Silica Aerogel Blanket report gives thorough analysis on geographical area and regional trends. Silica Aerogel Blanket report also offers exclusive data with statistical information and tables and figures.

This report focuses on Silica Aerogel Blanket incorporate aerogel particles into ultra-thin, flexible nonwovens with superior insulating properties.

Silica Aerogel Blanket market report brigs exclusives analysis on following top players: Aspen Aerogels, Cabot Corporation, Aerogel Technologies, Nano High-Tech, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech, Active Aerogels, Enersens, Jios Aerogel Corporation, Guizhou Aerospace, Shenzhen Aerogel Technology, Aerogel UK, Xiamen Nameite, IBIH, Jinna Tech, Hong Hitech.

Scope of the Report:

The global Silica Aerogel Blanket industry is competitive with major companies involved in continuous product innovation and R&D activities. Key players include Aspen Aerogels Inc., Cabot Corporation, Aerogel Technologies and several Chinese companies like Nano High-Tech and Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech. Aspen Aerogels is the global leader in this industry, with revenue of over 109.59 Million USD, namely 37.51% of the total market in 2017.

North America produces over 40.32% of the global share in 2017, which is mainly from Aspen Aerogels. More than 90% of end customer of Aspen Aerogels comes from energy industry, while it is noticeable that market of construction develops faster. Oil & Gas Consumables was the largest end-use for aerogel in 2017 with a share exceeding 63%. Superior insulation properties and sustainability at extreme temperatures as compared to conventional alternatives such as polyurethane foam, mineral wool, perlite and cellular glass is expected to be the key driving factor for the market in this application. Increasing usage of the product for insulation in building applications is expected to play a critical role in the growth of the industry. Moreover, transportation, aerospace & marine industries are also projected to drive demand over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Silica Aerogel Blanket is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.8% over the next five years, will reach 810 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.