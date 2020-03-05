Silicon Carbide Wafer Market | Industries | MarketResearchNest.com Global

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 165 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Silicon Carbide Wafer Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

SiC single crystal wafers have excellent heat resistance and voltage resistance compared to silicon wafers that are widely used for semiconductors. SiC single crystal wafers can remarkably reduce energy loss during electric power control, significantly contributing to the reduction of energy use and environmental stress. They are highly expected as substrate materials for the next-generation power semiconductor devices.

The global production of the silicon carbide wafer increased from 310 K Pcs in 2013 to 453 K Pcs in 2017, backed with the increasing demand of downstream industry. Key players in the industry include Cree, Dow Corning, SiCrystal and so on. USA, Europe and Japan are the major consumers. The total three regions accounted for more than 90% consumption market share in 2017. Among various applications, demand from powder device accounts for the largest share. In 2017, the filed consumed 39.34% silicon carbide wafer.

According to this study, over the next five years the Silicon Carbide Wafer market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 430 million by 2024, from US$ 240 million in 2019

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Cree

Dow Corning

SiCrystal

II-VI Advanced Materials

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

Norstel

Aymont Technology

TankeBlue

SICC

Hebei Synlight Crystal

CETC

2 Inch

3 Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch

Other

Power Device

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Wireless Infrastructure

Other

To study and analyze the global Silicon Carbide Wafer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Silicon Carbide Wafer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Silicon Carbide Wafer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silicon Carbide Wafer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Silicon Carbide Wafer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

