Small Animal Imaging Market Granular View Of Industry From Various End-Use Segments

Small animal imaging is a technique employed using devices and reagents for imaging biological processes in animals such as rats and mice for drug development and gene expression studies. Small animal imaging devices are similar to the devices used for diagnostic purposes in human, due to the smaller size they are referred as micro devices. The system includes the whole body scan of animals that is a cost effective method for regular validation and commercialization of novel drugs. The analysis provided by using small animals imaging system can provide valuable information in preclinical or phase I stage of clinical trials and to understand the activity of pharmaceutical compounds. Small animal imaging is classification and measurement of biological processes at molecular level which involves the study of targeted molecule that is used in clinical research for drug development.

Various upgrade in the field of molecular imaging techniques is driving the small animal imaging market:

Increase in market demand for small animal imaging techniques and technological upgrades in the field of small animal imaging techniques are the major factors that are driving the small animal imaging market. According to National Health Services (NHS) UK, diagnostic imaging data showed that around 39.8 million imaging test were registered during 2015 in England. Small animal imaging system has wide applications in oncology area and the increase in cases of cancers globally and high investments in research and diagnostics centers for cancer is the factor owing to growth of small animal imaging market. Various imaging modalities play a crucial role in researches that includes the techniques such as magnetic imaging resonance, computing tomography, micro ultrasound, PAT, and micro photoacoustic, this also helps in studying the animal model longitudinally. However, the regulations by governments regarding usage of animals in experiments and requirement of high operational and installation cost are the factors that might hinder the growth of small animal imaging market. The limitations regarding procedure and technological aspects may pose challenges in the small animal imaging market.

Key players operating the global small animal imaging market includes:

PerkinElmer Incorporated, Bruker Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, MR solutions Ltd., Aspect Imaging, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Life Technologies Corporations, Trifoil Imaging

Increase preclinical studies on various drug development process to boost the North America small animal imaging market:

Regional segmentation of small imaging market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia- Pacific, and Middle East. North America dominates in the small animal imaging market due to the factors such as vast preclinical research, and technological advancements. Europe is another region contributing to the maximum share of the small animal imaging market. The need for drug development through small animal imaging, and large number of pharmaceuticals and clinical research organizations are expected to boost the small animal imaging market in this segment. However, the increase in healthcare expenditure, investments in research and development is propelling the growth of small animal imaging market in Asia-Pacific.

