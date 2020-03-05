Smart Thermostats Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Smart Thermostats Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 138 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Smart Thermostats Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Smart thermostats are devices that can be used with home automation and are responsible for controlling a home’s heating and/or air conditioning. They perform the same functions as a Programmable thermostat as they allow the user to control the temperature of their home throughout the day using a schedule, such as setting a different temperature at night.

Like a connected thermostat, they are connected to the Internet. They allow users to adjust heating settings from other internet-connected devices, such as smartphones. This allows users to easily adjust the temperature remotely. This ease of use is essential for ensuring energy savings: studies have shown that households with programmable thermostats actually have higher energy consumption than those with simple thermostats, because residents program them incorrectly or disable them completely.

The smart thermostat regulates heating and cooling operation in the residential and commercial building. The increasing popularity of smart homes and advantages offered by these like ease of use by cloud-based services and improved energy management by self-learning capabilities serves as some of the key factors augmenting the demand for smart thermostats.

Advanced sensor support like occupancy sensor, temperature sensor, and the need to control and manage these devices remotely using smartphones or other internet connected devices also provides ample growth opportunity for vendors of these thermostats over the forecast period. The North Americas is expected to hold a major share of this market, whereas Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Thermostats market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Nest

Honeywell

Ecobee

Tado

Lux Products

Netatmo

Hive Home

Siemens

Emerson Electric

Vivint

Segmentation by product type:

99$

100$-200$

Over 200$

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Office Building

Educational Institution

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Thermostats consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Thermostats market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Thermostats manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Thermostats with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Thermostats submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

