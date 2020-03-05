SOLAR STREET LIGHTS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

The global Solar Street Lights market is valued at 2950 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2018-2025.

Global Solar Street Lights Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Solar Street Lights Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Solar Street Lights market status and forecast, categorizes the global Solar Street Lights market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

Asia Pacific was the largest revenue market with a market share of 35.56% in 2012 and 38.93% in 2017 with an increase of 3.37%. Middle East and Africa ranked the second market with the market share of 27.51% in 2016. Also, the Asia Pacific market for Solar Street Lights is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand.

Solar Street Lights companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Jiawei, with the revenue market share of 6.31%, 3.04%, and 2.22% in 2016.

The growth of the Solar Street Lights market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of solar street lighting as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient. Advanced solar street lighting systems save significant energy.

Although sales of Solar Street Lights brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Solar Street Lights field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Philips

Tata Power Solar Systems

Bisol

Leadsun

Su-Kam Power Systems

Urja Global

Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

King-sun

BYD

Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Standalone

Grid Connected

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Municipal Infrastructure

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Solar Street Lights capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Solar Street Lights manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Street Lights are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Solar Street Lights Manufacturers

Solar Street Lights Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Solar Street Lights Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Solar Street Lights market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Solar Street Lights Market Research Report 2018

1 Solar Street Lights Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Street Lights

1.2 Solar Street Lights Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Solar Street Lights Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Solar Street Lights Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Standalone

1.2.4 Grid Connected

1.3 Global Solar Street Lights Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Street Lights Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Municipal Infrastructure

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Solar Street Lights Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Solar Street Lights Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Solar Street Lights (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Solar Street Lights Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Solar Street Lights Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Solar Street Lights Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Solar Street Lights Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Solar Street Lights Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Solar Street Lights Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Street Lights Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Solar Street Lights Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Street Lights Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar Street Lights Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Solar Street Lights Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Solar Street Lights Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Solar Street Lights Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Solar Street Lights Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Solar Street Lights Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Solar Street Lights Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Solar Street Lights Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Solar Street Lights Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Solar Street Lights Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Solar Street Lights Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Solar Street Lights Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Solar Street Lights Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar Street Lights Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Solar Street Lights Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Solar Street Lights Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Solar Street Lights Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Solar Street Lights Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Solar Street Lights Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Solar Street Lights Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Solar Street Lights Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Solar Street Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Philips Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Tata Power Solar Systems

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Solar Street Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Tata Power Solar Systems Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Bisol

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Solar Street Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Bisol Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Leadsun

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Solar Street Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Leadsun Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Su-Kam Power Systems

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Solar Street Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Su-Kam Power Systems Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Urja Global

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Solar Street Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Urja Global Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Solar Street Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Jiawei

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Solar Street Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Jiawei Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Yingli Solar

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Solar Street Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Yingli Solar Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 King-sun

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Solar Street Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 King-sun Solar Street Lights Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 BYD

7.12 Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T

8 Solar Street Lights Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solar Street Lights Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Street Lights

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Solar Street Lights Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Solar Street Lights Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

Continued…….

