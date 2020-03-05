Southern Blotting Market Seeking Growth from Emerging Study Drivers, Restraints and Forecast 2026

Molecular biology has gained significant momentum over the last decade with increasing R&D spending on development of therapeutic drugs. It has wide role across various healthcare industry verticals- most prominent in clinical trials and diagnostic purposes. Among such technology, southern blotting has gained significant traction offering substantial market opportunities for the players across value chain. The technique was first introduced in 1970’s to detect presence of DNA fragment in samples. The technique not only helps in molecular R&D but also to detect some of the most chronic diseases – cancers and genetic diseases – prevalent across world.

Drug discovery advancement along with demand for effective therapeutic treatment for genetic diseases is expected to bolster the southern blotting market worldwide

Over the last few years, many rare diseases surfaced globally. Moreover, rare genetic diseases are on rise owing to changing lifestyle and environmental concerns. As per the estimates, there are over seven thousand rare genetic diseases prevalent globally with over 11% of U.S. population living with these diseases. Over 80% of these diseases are genetic in nature. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are spending heavily on R&D to develop effective drugs. Increased R&D spending coupled with increasing diagnostic cases is expected to create substantial opportunity for players engaged in southern blotting industry.

Forensic science is also expected to increase the overall sales of market to some extent.

Though the market is expected to create substantial opportunity over the forecast period, players might find difficulty in capitalizing emerging regions wherein lower government funding along with high product pricing is a major cause of concerns for the players.

North America to dominate the southern blotting market owing to increased government funding and availability of technologies in the region

The southern blotting market report covers market analysis across regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Global southern blotting market is witnessing a positive trend with North America and Europe as the main engine of growth. North America and Europe are expected to capture a major chunk of the market before easing out to Asia Pacific market by 2021.

North America currently represents the largest regional market for southern blotting industry followed by Europe. Rise in genetic disorders, HIV prevalence, and on-going clinical research across various therapeutic application are some major factors driving the growth in the region. North America is expected to be primarily driven by U.S. – accounting for over 87% of the regional market in 2015.

Penetration rate of southern blotting instruments and consumables in Asia Pacific is low compared to developed regions. However, is expected to witness huge growth over the time frame. China and India are two major power engines of Asia Pacific.

