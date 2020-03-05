Surgical Kits Market Insights, Forecast 2018 to 2024: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Surgical Kits” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global surgical kits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pma Approval for Coflex Disposable Instrument Kit

In May 2018, The FDA has granted its first Pre-Market Supplemental Approval (PMA) for a disposable spinal instrument set. Paradigm Spine, LLC, the company’s coflex Interlaminar Stabilization disposable instrument kit.

It’s a great value proposition to have reliable availability of instruments that are guaranteed sterile, saving labor costs in preparation time, increasing efficiency in the operating room, and diminishing potential infection risk vs. traditional reusable instruments.”

ECA Medical Instruments Launches Cervical-One™ Sterile-Packed, Disposable Instrument Kit for One & Two-Level Fusions

In November 2017, ECA Medical Instruments, the leading designer and manufacturer of single-procedure torque-limiting instruments and surgery-ready procedural kits for the medical industry and surgeons worldwide, has launched the Cervical-One™ single-procedure instrument set for use in one and two-level cervical spine implant procedures. The novel instrument set is available for tailoring and branding by spine implant OEMs for securing both plates and screws and interbodies commonly used to treat spine degeneration and deformity cases.

Solvay’s high-strength Ixef® PARA enables next-generation Cervical-One™ single-procedure surgical instrument kit from ECA Medical Instruments

In March 2018, Solvay, a leading global supplier of specialty polymers, announced that its high-performance Ixef® polyarylamide (PARA) resin enabled ECA Medical Instruments to develop its Cervical-One™ single-use surgical instrument set for use in one- and two-level cervical spine implant procedures.

Growing demand of surgical procedures is boost the growth of Surgical Kits Market

Rising demand for surgical procedures due to the global burden of diseases associated with cardiovascular, chronic respiratory, musculoskeletal, neurological and mental disorders are the key factors driving the growth of surgical kits market. Aged people are highly susceptible to infection such as hospital-acquired Infections (HAI) and surgical site infections (SSI). In addition, there are several type of diseases that require surgery for proper treatment coupled with the rise in their population boost the demand for surgical kit. Moreover, growing awareness related to personal hygiene, growing number of roadside accidents, and the demand for reconstructive and plastic surgery are also the factors escalating the market growth. However, high cost suffered in surgeries may restrain the growth of the global surgical kits market over the forecast period. Going further, technological advancement in minimally invasive surgeries are anticipated to create growth opportunities for the Surgical Kits Market.

North America region is to dominate the global Surgical Kits Market through 2018-2024

Among the regions, North America held the largest market share owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Growing demand for surgical kits and supplies in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) is one rise due to growing geriatric population which is anticipated to boost the market of the North America region. The U.S. has the developed as the key domestic market for the surgical kits in North America region. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth in this market over the forecast period. Moreover, cost-effective surgeries are conducted in India is encouraging foreign patients, to do surgery in this country.

The major key players in Surgical Kits Market are Stradis Healthcare, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Cardinal Health, Paul Hartmann AG, Medline Industries Inc., Hogy Medical, OneMed, 3M Co. and Medica Europe BV.

