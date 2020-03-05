Telemedicine Market 2018 | Industry Structure And Landscape Development 2026

Telemedicine involves the use of information technology and telecommunication for the delivery of healthcare services such as health assessments or consultations over the telecommunications infrastructure. It helps the healthcare professional to diagnose, evaluate and treat patients without the need for an in-person visit and are also very useful to save lives at time of critical care and emergency situations. Telemedicine is of great help for distant rural areas as they help in overcoming the distance barriers to avail medical services at the time of requirement. Telemedicine enables the doctors to be connected through a variety of electronic means, including video conferencing, email and electronic messaging platforms. This reduces the overall cost of medical care for patients and increase healthcare accessibility.

Seeing the potential that the telemedicine provides, the World Health Organization (WHO) established global observatory for eHealth (GOe) to analyze the benefits that information and communication technologies can bring to healthcare supporting patient’s wellbeing. In 2009, the global observatory was assigned to determine the status of telemedicine at the national, regional and global level. The survey examined the four fields of telemedicine which includes telepathology, teledermatogy, telepsychology and teleradiology along with four mechanisms that will help in the development of telemedicine across all nations.

Request Sample: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/548

More than 15 million Americans received medical care through telemedicine in 2016, according to American Telemedicine Association (ATA). This number is expected to grow further by 30% in 2017. Alongside ATA also issued several acts such as CHRONIC Care Act and CONNECT for Health Act in 2017 to support the growth of telemedicine across all nations. The Assembly Health Committee of New Jersey recently in 2017 legally defined the practice of telemedicine, user eligible for it and technology that can be used. This is expected to boost the telemedicine market in the region significantly during the forecast period. Another development in North Carolina allows professionals to video monitor and collect data on every far flung ICU patient through TeleICU. Furthermore, telemedicine developments are also observed in Latin America. The Government of Paraiba, Brazil introduced a telemedicine project for remote screening of hearth defects in children in 2015.

Key players in telemedicine market are Siemens Healthcare, McKesson, Cardio Net Inc., Cerner, IBM Corporation, Medtronic, Inc, Philips Healthcare Honeywell Life Care Solutions, GE Healthcare, AMD Telemedicine and Cisco Systems.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.