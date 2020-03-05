TESTING, INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION（TIC）MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC）Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC）Industry

This report studies the global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The purpose of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, safety and compliance of a company’s products and services.

EU is the largest regions of Testing, Inspection and Certification, with revenue market share about 38.89% in 2016, United States, following EU, takes revenue market share of 27.48%. China is an important market of Testing, Inspection and Certification in Asia, accounting for 12.33% revenue market share.

The application of Testing, Inspection and Certification included Consumer Product, Commodities, Industry, LFE and Other industry. Industry is the largest application takes revenue market share of 51.18% in 2016. LFE is the second application takes revenue market share of 24.14% in 2016.

In 2017, the global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas

Dekra Certification

Intertek

TUV SUD

Eurofins Scientific

DNV

TUV Rheinland

UL LLC

ALS Limited

TUV Nord Group

Mistras Group

SAI Global

BSI Group

Exova Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Product

Commodities

Industry

LFE

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Manufacturers

Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

