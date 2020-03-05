Thermal Sprayed Aluminum Coatings Market 2025: Top Key Players Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Oerlikon Metco

Introduction: Thermal Sprayed Aluminum Coatings Market

A coating is a layer of thick paint which can applied on the surface of the object and the major use of application of coating is to protect objects such as, steel, low carbon steel, etc. from the corrosive environments. The function of application of coating may be functional, decorative or sometimes both. Coating provides significant properties such as it provides resistance to erosion, corrosion, heat and wear. In order to minimize energy consumption and prevention from corrosion thermal sprayed coating are used at industrial level, usually in chemical, petrochemical, automotive and aerospace industry. The thermal coating is cost effective as it can protect the critical components from extreme heat dissipated during combustion, transfer of heated media (liquid, gases) or other processes and it can also be used to enlarge service life of the new parts. The thermal spray coating contains formation of substrates in molten and semi- molten formation. The majority of spray coatings uses aluminum and zinc. Whereas zinc is used for lower corrosion application, aluminum is used globally in wide varieties of industries to provide excellent corrosion resistance properties. Thermal sprayed aluminum coating has various application as it is logistically feasible as compared to other coatings, economically preferable due to price and much convenient to use. Globally, thermal sprayed aluminum coatings are used owing to its significant application in industries as it provides good adhesion qualities, resistant to mechanical damage, large operating range (-45 deg to 540 deg), no health hazards from the solvents or other organic substances and many more.

Market Dynamics: Thermal Sprayed Aluminum Coatings Market

Thermal sprayed aluminium coatings are expected to gain traction in between the forecast period. There are various driving factors which are expected to drive the demand of thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market such as, application in sub- sea risers and the pipeline which can carry hot fluids, growing industrial hub globally are some of the major factors which are expected to increase the demand for thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market in the given forecast period and also build significant opportunities for global manufacturers of thermal sprayed aluminium coatings. However, inconsistent raw material prices might create challenge in the growth of the thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market over the forecast period. Introduction of innovative spraying methods is a key trend in this market – this ensures that all the global key players are integrating this new technology into their production process. Based on the geographical region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with a prominent market share in the global thermal sprayed aluminium market, followed by Western Europe and North America. The use of thermal sprayed aluminium coatings products in the industrial goods segment is becoming economical due to the latest innovation and developments being made in this market. Given such positive situations, it is expected that the thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market is expected to see growth in all the developing and developed region in the near future.

From the application point of view, oil & gas, marine followed by marine, automotive and aerospace industry is expected to gain traction in the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing need for protection from corrosion in harsh chemical environments.

Market Segmentation: Thermal Sprayed Aluminum Coatings Market

The Thermal Sprayed Aluminium Coatings market is segmented on the basis of application and end use industry

On the basis of application, the Thermal Sprayed Aluminium Coatings market is segmented into:

Anti-Corrosion

Decorative Coatings

Wear Resistant

Thermal Barrier

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the Thermal Sprayed Aluminium Coatings market is segmented into:

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Marine

Automotive & Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook: Thermal Sprayed Aluminium Coatings Market

Globally, in coatings market various mergers have been seen during the last decade in the Asia Pacific region. Globally, manufactures are planning to shift their manufacturing location to China to gain maximize revenue. Economies in the Asia pacific region, especially China and India, expected to play a lucrative role in the growth of the thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market in between the forecast period. Globally, the Indian thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market is expected to show double digit growth over the forecast period.

Owing to the growing adoption of sustainable technology in manufacturing globally, the thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in between the forecast period. Moreover, new innovative technologies and inventions in thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market expected to foster growth in the global market.

