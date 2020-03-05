Thoracic Catheters Industry Analysis, Global Market Overview, Segments, Top Companies, Growth Factors and Forecast 2019 To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Thoracic Catheters Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025”

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Thoracic Catheters Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.

Thoracic catheter is a flexible plastic tube that is inserted through the chest wall and into the pleural space or mediastinum. It is used to remove air (pneumothorax) or fluid (pleural effusion, blood, chyle), or pus (empyema) from the intrathoracic space. It is also known as a Bülau drain or an intercostal catheter.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Medtronic

Teleflex

Smiths Medical

Atrium

Medela

Redax

Atmos

Sorin

Argon

Cook Medical

PAHSCO

Diversatek

The global Thoracic Catheters market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Major applications as follows:

Pneumothorax

Pleural Effusion

Other

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Medtronic

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 Teleflex

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 Smiths Medical

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 Atrium

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 Medela

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Redax

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7 Atmos

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product Specifications

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8 Sorin

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product Specifications

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 Argon

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product Specifications

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10 Cook Medical

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product Specifications

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.11 PAHSCO

3.12 Diversatek

4 Major Application

4.1 Pneumothorax

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Pneumothorax Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Pleural Effusion

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Pleural Effusion Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Other

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Other Market Size and Forecast

