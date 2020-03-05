Urine Collection Bags Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact Channels to 2026

Urinary collection bag is a medical product that helps in collecting urinary output, which is required for long term medical care or urinalysis, which includes detection of urinary tract infection. Urinary collection bags are required when a patient is admitted to hospital for long period. Urine collection bag is a backup to bladder urine collection system. Furthermore, urine collection bags are used in military fighter aircraft or during spaceflight, which are not equipped with toilets as pilots need to empty their bladder during several hours of aircraft fly and urine collection bags are also used among the patient suffering from urinary incontinence disorder.

Urine collection bags help to reduce the contamination of urine sample by pathogens reducing the risk of odor and leakage. Urine collection bags are made up of non-toxic, soft and resistant material, which can be used during travels where there is no availability of toilets.

Request Sample: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/685

Rise in number of urinary bladder disorders fuels the urine collection bags market

Urine is collected in urine collection bags attached to a catheter inside the bladder. Mostly Urine collection bags are used for urinary incontinence, which is involuntary leakage of urine, inability of patient to urinate called urinary retention, surgery where catheter is necessary, and urinary tract infections, which favors the growth of urine collection bags market. According to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report in 2006, urinary incontinence affects up to 13% of the Australian men and 37% of the Australian women.

Furthermore, modifications in the design of urine collection bags for precise groups of pathogens such as bacteria, virus, chlamydia and parasites favors the growth of market. Also, urine collection bags helps to avoid leakage during transportation inhibiting contamination for 48 hours without refrigeration.

key players operating in global urinary collection bags market are Medline Industries, Inc., Teleflex, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, CR Bard Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Medtronic, Cook Group Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.