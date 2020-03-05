Veterinary Vaccines Market Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends 2024

Veterinary/Animal vaccines are parenteral products that are used as prophylactic as well as in treatment of various veterinary diseases. Veterinary vaccines play a crucial role in ensuring good health, longevity, and improving overall productivity of pets and livestock, in a cost-effective manner. It also plays an extremely important role in curtailing incidence of transmission of various diseases from animals to humans. Vaccines are broadly classified as inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, conjugated vaccines, subunit and DNA vaccines. Inactivated vaccines are considered as safe vaccines, though they contain extraneous proteins or adjuvants, which can increase risk for development of acute vaccine reactions. Veterinary vaccines impact animal health and production quality and also help ensure good health of general human population through consumption of various food procured from animals. The continued interaction between animals and health professionals are the major importance for adaption of novel technologies in heath sector by providing animal models of disease.

Market Dynamics:

Rapid increase in population of companion animals and livestock animals globally is one of the major factors expected to favor market growth for veterinary vaccines. Rise in awareness about the vaccination programs are further favoring growth of the global veterinary vaccines market. The market is estimated to witness considerable revenue traction over the forecast period, due to increasing incidence of food-borne zoonotic diseases worldwide. Also, rise in demand for white meat in the North American and European countries is in turn expected to support growth of the veterinary vaccines market in the near future. According to the PoultrySite – Poultry News, Health, Welfare, Diseases, Markets and Economics, in 2013, there was a significant rise in demand for white meat in Italy since a decade, with demand for turkey, chicken and eggs increased by 8.5%, while production of poultry increased by 16%.

Market Taxonomy:

This report segments the global veterinary vaccines market on the basis of technology, animal type and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, conjugated vaccines, subunit and DNA vaccines. On the basis of animal type, the market is segmented into companion animal and livestock animal. The companion animal type segment is sub-segmented into equine, canine, and feline. The livestock animal type segment is further sub-segmented into bovine, ovine, porcine, poultry and other animals. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global veterinary vaccines market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include,

Zoetis Inc. Merck Animal Health, Merial Inc. , Boehringer Ingelheim , Bayer Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Animal Health, Heska Corporation, Virbac Inc., and Indian Immunological Ltd.

