WASTE HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

The global Waste Heat Recovery System market is valued at 2230 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025.

Global Waste Heat Recovery System Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Waste Heat Recovery System Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Waste Heat Recovery System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Waste Heat Recovery System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Waste Heat Recovery System is an economic method to increase the overall efficiency of the plant and, thus, to lower fuel demand. The largest sources of waste heat for most industries are exhaust and flue gases and heated air from heating systems such as high-temperature gases from burners in process heating; lower temperature gases from heat treating furnaces, dryers, and heaters; and heat from heat exchangers, cooling liquids, and gases.

In the last several years, the growth rate of global waste heat recovery system market is very as high as 8.64%, due to the fast development of cement industry. In 2016, the global Waste Heat Recovery System production may be 334 units, growth 7.05% year-on-year.

In the next several years, the development of global waste heat recovery system production may be still fast without extraordinary circumstances. The global Waste Heat Recovery System production is expected to be 454 units in 2021.

In the global production market of waste heat recovery system, Europe is the largest supplier with nearly one third of the total production market. Following Europe, Japan occupies production market share of 28.53%.

In the consumption market, Asia is the largest consumption market due to the developed real estate industry. Among these Asian countries, China is the largest consumption market, especially the government introducing supportive policies continually.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ABB

MHI

Siemens

GE

Kawasaki

Ormat

Foster Wheeler

Bosch

Echogen Power Systems

EST (Wasabi)

Thermax

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Steam System

Organic Rankine Cycle System

Kalina Cycle System

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Petroleum Refining

Heavy Metal Production

Cement

Chemical

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Waste Heat Recovery System capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Waste Heat Recovery System manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waste Heat Recovery System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Waste Heat Recovery System Manufacturers

Waste Heat Recovery System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Waste Heat Recovery System Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Waste Heat Recovery System market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Research Report 2018

1 Waste Heat Recovery System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waste Heat Recovery System

1.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Steam System

1.2.4 Organic Rankine Cycle System

1.2.5 Kalina Cycle System

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Waste Heat Recovery System Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Petroleum Refining

1.3.3 Heavy Metal Production

1.3.4 Cement

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Waste Heat Recovery System (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Waste Heat Recovery System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Waste Heat Recovery System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waste Heat Recovery System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Waste Heat Recovery System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Waste Heat Recovery System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Waste Heat Recovery System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Waste Heat Recovery System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Waste Heat Recovery System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Waste Heat Recovery System Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 ABB Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 MHI

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 MHI Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Siemens

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Siemens Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 GE

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 GE Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Kawasaki

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Kawasaki Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Ormat

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Ormat Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Foster Wheeler

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Foster Wheeler Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Bosch

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Bosch Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Echogen Power Systems

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Echogen Power Systems Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 EST (Wasabi)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Waste Heat Recovery System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 EST (Wasabi) Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Thermax

8 Waste Heat Recovery System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Waste Heat Recovery System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waste Heat Recovery System

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Waste Heat Recovery System Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Waste Heat Recovery System Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

Continued…….

