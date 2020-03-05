Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share, News, Trend, Demand, Opportunity by the end of 2024| Key Players – Becton, SteadyMed Therapeutics, Sensile Medical AG, Debiotech S.A., CeQur SA.

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Wearable Injectors” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global wearable injectors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

West Pharma revealed new wearable SmartDose injectors

In November 2017, West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST) unveiled two new wearable injectors from its SmartDose drug delivery platform as part of the annual PDA Universe of Pre-filled Syringes and Injection Devices meeting in Vienna, Austria. West’s first-gen SmartDose device is a user-loaded injector designed to deliver high volumes of vicious drug products.

“Advancements in drug development need to be paired with advances in drug delivery, such as last year’s FDA approval of the first combination product using our SmartDose drug delivery platform. Based on this technology, we are now excited to share our expanded portfolio of SmartDose wearable injectors,” West’s VP and chief technology officer Eric Resnick said in prepared remarks.

Wearable injector technology platform enables cost-effective, easy, reliable, comfortable and flexible drug delivery boost the market growth

Wearable injectors are convenient and cost-effective self-administration platform for large and viscous doses. High prevalence of chronic diseases, cardiovascular disease, blood disorders and infectious disease requires large and viscous doses which in turn, is driving the demand for the wearable injector market. Moreover, growing awareness related to the need stick injuries and rising in the population are also the factors, augmenting the market growth of the wearable injectors market. In addition, rising demand for warble injectors is the largest driver for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology market.

Moreover, technological advancement such as sending alerts to patients like injection reminders to make self-injection safe, easy, comfortable and convenient for user. In addition, Patients can self-administer drugs subcutaneously in less time and homecare services are some supporting factors which drive the growth of the market. Going further, the necessity for the better patient care do not require patient training is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the Wearable Injectors Market.

Asia Pacific region to contribute to growth in the global Wearable Injectors Market over the next 6 years

Among the regions, North America is projected to be the dominant region in the wearable injectors market. High prevalences and occurrences of chronic diseases and huge expenditure on the healthcare sectors and on-going innovations in the wearable injectors are some of the factors boosting the market in the North America region. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region as compared to other region owing to the rising geriatric population coupled with incidences of chronic diseases and increasing awareness about the medical device such as wearable injector. The countries such as China and India are boosting the wearable injectors market in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

The major key players in Wearable Injectors Market are Becton, SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc, Sensile Medical AG, Debiotech S.A., CeQur SA., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Ypsomed AG, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd..

