White Spirits Market Scope and Market Expected -2023

Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, Yanghe Brewery, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings, Fen Chiew Group, Baiyunbian Group, Xifeng Liquor, Hetao Group, Yingjia Group, Kouzi Liquor, Guojing Group, Kingâs Luck Brewery, Jingzhi Liquor, Red Star, Laobaigan, JNC Group, And More……

Overview of the White Spirits Market: –

Baijiu, also known as shaojiu or archaically as sorghum wine, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Baijiu literally translated means white alcohol or liquor, and is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40 and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV).,

White Spirits Market Segment by Type covers:

Thick-flavor

Sauce-flavor

Light-flavor

Others White Spirits Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Corporate hospitality

Government Reception

Family dinner