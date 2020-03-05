Workforce Management Software Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Workforce Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 138 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Workforce Management Software Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Workforce Management Software is a system intended to maximize the use of agent labor by projecting incoming call volumes and scheduling staff to meet needs exactly, by time of the day, day of the week, week of the month, etc. WFM systems use historical calling records, which are collected from the automatic call distribution system, to project future calling patterns and volumes for specified time frames. The core functions of WFM software include labor planning, time and attendance management, payroll management, tasking and staffing, and performance reporting.

It helps managers accurately and easily forecast staffing requirements across all customer-facing inbound, outbound, blended and back office resources. It also allows agents to manage their scheduling with tools for needs such as schedule trades and sequential shift bids.

The global market of Workforce Management Software industry are growing steady, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Kronos and Infor, both have perfect products. As to Kronos, the orkforce Management Software has become a global leader. In Germany, it is ATOSS that leads the technology development.

The Workforce Management Software industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers accounting for the majority share of the Workforce Management Software industry, such as Kronos, Infor, Verint and NICE Systems.

Moreover, the sudden growth in mobile devices and applications has also contributed to the growth of workforce management. Mobile workforce is leveraging the benefits of mobile apps, which are easily accessible anytime and anywhere; therefore, the demand for mobile workforce management is very high and is expected to surpass the demand for web-based WFM in the years to come.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising IT spending, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Workforce Management Software will increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the Workforce Management Software market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3310 million by 2024, from US$ 2080 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Kronos

Infor

Verint

NICE Systems

Aspect

Workforce Software

Clicksoftware

Calabrio

ATOSS

Genesys

Monet Software

InVision AG

Teleopti

Segmentation by product type:

On-premises

Saas Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application:

<100 Employees

100-499 Employees

500-999 Employees

1,000-4,999 Employees

>5000 Employees

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Workforce Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Workforce Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Workforce Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Workforce Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Workforce Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

