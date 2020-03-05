Worldwide Electric Screw Gun Market Challenges and Growth Opportunities for New Entrants 2019

Growth Momentum for YOY 2018-19: Accelerating at 4.11%

Major Regions: APAC, EMEA & Americas | Forecast period: 5-year annual forecast (2019-2023)

Electric Screw Gun market report will be particularly useful for the manufactures, research institutes, potential investors, key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth managers in Electric Screw Gun industry. Electric Screw Gun Market research report delivers absolute market data on the Electric Screw Gun market drivers, present as well as upcoming growth opportunities, segment wise and region wise challenges faced by market, competitive scenario in the global market.

About Electric Screw Gun

The growing need among homeowners for a convenient and comfortable lifestyle has led to the rapid adoption of DIY products such as electric screw guns. Compared to manual screwdrivers, electric screw guns/drivers help users in loosening or tightening screws thoroughly in a short period of time. Growing labor costs in developed countries are also driving the global electric screw gun market. Buying an electric screw gun is a one-time investment for end-users as most branded electric screw guns are of superior build and rarely need servicing. Rapid urbanization is also a key factor for the growing use of electric screw guns. Urbanization has effected major changes in the lifestyles of people in both developed and developing countries. These factors are pushing up sales of DIY power tools such as electric screw guns. Industry analysts have predicted that the electric screw guns market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.

Market Overview:

Growth of housing industry The flow of investments for building new homes and renovating old ones has increased significantly, especially in developing economies. The global housing industry has expanded rapidly in the last few years amid swelling urbanization, technological advancements, changing lifestyles, and population explosion. This, in turn, increases the demand for power tools, including electric screw guns. Infrequent purchases due to longer average lifespan The lifecycle of electric screw guns and other branded power tools is high as they are of good quality and can endure longer with minimum but regular maintenance. Some electric screw guns are expensive and are considered one-time investments. The longer average lifespan of electric screw guns lowers new sales. Hence, this is considered a significant challenge for the market. For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the electric screw gun market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The global electric screw gun market is extremely fragmented due to the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the marketâs Competitive Landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.â

Electric Screw Gun Market research focus on:

Market Characteristics, Market Landscape

Market Size, Market Segmentation

Vendor Analysis, Vendor Landscape, and Competitive Landscape

Regional Landscape, Decision Framework

Market Dynamics: – Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

The Electric Screw Gun Market report provides detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides company overview, financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of Major Key Players:

Emerson Electric

Makita corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black&Decker

Techtronic industries

Geographically, the report splits global into Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Electric Screw Gun market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Electric Screw Gun market.

Presentation of Data in the report: The data is presented in the form of pie charts, tables & figures for a quick & accurate analysis of the overall Electric Screw Gun Industry. Further, the report can be studied in depth to gain further insight into the Electric Screw Gun Industry.

The CAGR of each segment in Electric Screw Gun market along with global market (as whole) is explained with great simplicity. Global and regional Electric Screw Gun market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc.

The Porter’s five forces analysis of Electric Screw Gun market is included in the report educates buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future market size.