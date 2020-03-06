2019-2024 Table Tennis Balls Market: An Outlook to the Future Global Opportunities

Global “Table Tennis Balls Market Report” available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

Table tennis, also known as ping-pong, is a popular sport in which two or four players hit a lightweight ball back and forth across a table using a small bat. Originated in Europe, table tennis is popular worldwide today.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of table tennis balls is in the increasing trend, from 312 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 382 USD/K Unit in 2016. The huge increase in 2014 and 2015 is largely due to the introduction of seamless table tennis balls.

China is the largest supplier of table tennis, with a production market share nearly 92.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of table tennis, enjoying production market share nearly 5.07% in 2016. Though Germany manufacturer Weener have introduced new technology, the market share of China will also be slowly increasing in the next several years due to low labor cost and materials cost.

China is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 69.14% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 10.17%.

The worldwide market for Table Tennis Balls is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Table Tennis Balls in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DHS

Double Fish

Nittaku

STIGA

Andro

Xushaofa

Butterfly

TSP

DONIC

EastPoint Sports

Yinhe

JOOLA

729

Champion Sports

Weener

XIOM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

1 Star Ball

2 Star Ball

3 Star Ball

Other Balls

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fitness & Recreation

Match & Training

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Table Tennis Balls product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Table Tennis Balls, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Table Tennis Balls in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Table Tennis Balls competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Table Tennis Balls breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Table Tennis Balls market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Table Tennis Balls sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Table Tennis Balls Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Table Tennis Balls Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Table Tennis Balls by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Table Tennis Balls by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Table Tennis Balls by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Table Tennis Balls by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Table Tennis Balls by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Table Tennis Balls Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Table Tennis Balls Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Table Tennis Balls Market Forecast (2019-2024)

