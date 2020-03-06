Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market- Growth Opportunities by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, Application and Trends Forecast

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) are the type of skin and soft tissue infections that affects the epidermis, dermis, and subcutaneous tissues. The US FDA defines ABSSSI as lesions with cellulitis/erysipelas, wound infections, and major cutaneous abscesses occurring in a minimum surface area of 75 cm2. Pathogens such as Methicillin sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA), Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Beta-hemolytic Streptococcus, Escherichia coli, Enterococcus faecalis, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa are the major causes of ABSSSI. This infection is difficult for treatment due to increasing prevalence of drug resistant strains, especially in Staphylococcus spp. and Enterococcus spp. ABSSSI market is expected to exhibit growth at a trajectory rate, owing to increasing number of patients suffering from these and large number of pipeline products, expected to receive approved in the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1531

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market – Driver:

The major market driver for growth of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) market is increasing research and development activities by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to develop new products and novel treatment. For instance, in 2017, Cempra announced promising data from the phase 3 trial of Fusidic acid for the treatment of ABSSSI. In same year, Melinta Therapeutics received US FDA for its product Baxdela, a delafloxacin based ABSSSI medicine, available in both intravenous and oral formulations. Moreover, in 2018, Fresenius Kabi received US FDA approval for new drug application of daptomycin, a lipopeptide class of antibacterial drug, in injectable form for complicated skin and skin structure infections (cSSSI) caused by susceptible Gram-positive bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pyogenes, Streptococcus agalactlae etc.

However, growth of the ABSSSI market is expected to be hindered by increasing incidence of resistant strains of causative agents, stringent regulatory policies by government bodies, and patent expiration.

Increasing number of ambulatory patients seeking treatment for skin and skin structure infections will further propel growth of the ABSSSI market. For instance, according to article published in 2015 of PLoS One journal, skin and skin structure infections related hospital admissions were 1.6% in 2005, increased to 2.0% in 2011. Moreover, according to Decision Resource Group, in 2014, 11% of 2.7 million hospital admissions for ABSSSI were pediatric patients. The increasing pediatric patient pool is targeted by the manufacturers to enhance its product portfolio with pediatric specific products. For instance, in 2016, Allergan plc received US FDA approval for its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Teflaro, for ABSSSI indication in pediatric.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market – Regional Analysis:

Globally, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds dominate position in ABSSSI market, and this is attributed to large number of pipeline products by the regional market players. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness fast growth, owing to increasing awareness of ABSSSI treatment and manufacturers’ geographical expansion. For instance, Basilea Pharmaceutics Ltd. signed an agreement with Shenzhen China Resources Gosun Pharmaceutical Co., in year 2017, to treat Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection in China, Hong Kong and Macao by Basilea’s Zevtera.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market – Competitor:

Key players in the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market are Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Accord Healthcare Ltd. (a subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sandoz Inc. (a subsidiary of Novartis), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The ABSSSI market players are involved in strategic planning for expanding the market share of the company. For instance, in 2014, Merck & Co., Inc. acquired Cubist Pharmaceuticals for US$ 9.5 billion. The acquisition will strengthen product portfolio by acquiring presently marketed and late stage pipeline products. Moreover, in 2017, Cempra, Inc.— a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatment of infectious diseases—merged with Melinta Therapeutics, a privately held company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections. The merger will commercialize the launch of Melinta’s Baxdela, a fluoroquinolone based ABSSSI treatment for susceptible bacteria.

Inquire Here Before Purchase of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1531

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.