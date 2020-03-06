ADME Toxicology Testing Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Sales And Trends Forecast To 2026

ADME is an abbreviation in pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, stands for absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination of chemicals and drugs to define the impact in a human body. Toxicology testing is a significant event before an introduction of new drugs into the market. However, drug development is very crucial stage of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturer as it is attributed to high costs at the various stages of drug development. Thus, one of the key factors linked to the last stage drug failure is due to inability of new drug candidates to meet human and animal safety profile. To overcome this barrier of drug failure, ADME toxicology testing has a major advantage to enter in early drug development phase of pre-clinical trials. ADME toxicology testing influence the drug levels and kinetics of drug exposure to the body tissue and hence facilitated the performance in pharmaceutical manufacturing by minimizing drug discovery time, complications in testing and reduction in overall cost in drug development. Thereby, pre-clinical ADME toxicology testing is a substantial application in drug discovery venture capital (VC) industries to make financial decisions in corresponds to significance and scope in the drug discovery firms. Which is expected to gain more traction of the ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination) toxicology testing market over the forecast period.

An effort for early stage drug development by biopharmaceuticals and growing demand for CRO’s advanced ADME toxicology testing is expected to propel the ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination) toxicology testing market

In October, 2014, Wuxi Pharma Tech announced that it has acquired Xenobiotic Laboratories, Inc. (XBL) to aid its bioanalytical, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic (DMPK) and ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination) services for radio-labeled compounds. Wuxi Pharma Tech’s intends in integrated service portfolio to expand laboratory testing division in North America.

Furthermore, in January, 2014, a specialist ADME-Tox Contract Research Organization (CRO) – Cyprotex PLC entered into an acquisition agreement with an initial financial value of US$ 0.73 million for the business and assets of CeeTox, Inc. The Cyprotex intends to expand the portfolio in in-vitro toxicity assays and screening services to the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry.

Evotec AG, who offers drug research, development, and its manufacturing services to pharmaceutical company, announced the completion of acquisition with Cyprotex PLC in December, 2016. The deal was designed to enhance Evotec’s ADME-Tox platform, in vitro ADME screening, high-content toxicology screening and mechanistic and, predictive modeling to strengthen its buyer’s drug discovery efforts for an early stage drug development and this deal was closed in US$ 67.6 million. Thereby, is expected to stimulate the ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination) toxicology testing market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for cell-based assay by bio-pharmaceutical company is expected to boost the ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination) toxicology testing market

Growing adoption of ADME toxicology testing by biotechnology and pharmaceuticals and increasing demand for cell-based assays in drug discovery is major driving factor fueling the ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination) toxicology testing market growth. For instance, in September, 2017, a leading provider of bio specimens and its related services, BioIVT has announced an acquisition agreement with Qualyst Transporter Solutions, LLC. Qualyst’s cell-based testing approach provides in vitro hepatic models and services which helps in the prediction of the effect of drugs and other compounds in the human liver. Thus, BioIVT enables to predict its new drug impact on the liver. As ADME testing has proven to be an efficient time and cost testing procedures.

Key player in ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination) toxicology testing market include, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Cellartis AB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Molecular Discovery Ltd, Caliper Life Sciences, Inc., Cyprotex PLC, Optivia Biotechnology, Inc., Promega Corporation and Beckman Coulter, Inc.

