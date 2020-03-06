Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market Size, Growth, Trends, Top Players & Future Outlook In Near Years

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare cancer affecting the outer layer of the adrenal glands, which are responsible for producing certain hormones and maintaining optimum blood pressure levels. Adrenocortical carcinoma is relatively frequent in children compared to other cancers, although the cancer may also affect adults. The most common symptoms of adrenocortical carcinoma include abdominal pain, hypertension, weight gain, and frequent urination, which are mainly caused due to tumors causing excess secretion of hormones from the adrenal glands. Mitotane is the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicine Executive Agency (EMEA) for treatment of metastatic adrenocortical carcinoma. According to the study by HealthLine Media, 2017, about 5-10% of the adrenal tumors are malignant. Diagnosis of adrenocortical carcinoma is based on urine tests, dexamethasone suppression test for detecting abnormal levels of cortisol, which is the hormone released by the adrenal glands. Also, a wide number of imaging devices are used for diagnoses of the disease, which includes CT scan, MRI, PET scan, and MIBG Scan, thus aiding for faster disease identification that aids the doctors to decide for further treatments.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of adrenocortical carcinoma associated with genetic disorders is a major factor augmenting growth of the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market. According to the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 2013, the peak incidence of adrenocortical carcinoma ranges between 40-50 years, where women are 55–60% more likely to get affected with a ratio of ratio 1.5:1. The study also states that adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy with an annual incidence of 0.05–0.2% or 1-2 cases per million population globally. Also, inherited disorders such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS), Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome (BWS), and Carney complex are linked with increasing incidence of adrenocortical carcinoma. According to the survey by Endocrine Society, 2014, adrenocortical carcinoma comprises an approximate 3% to 10% of malignancies in LFS and over 5-15% of malignancies in BWS. Moreover, according to the study by Medscape, 2017, adrenocortical carcinoma accounted for 0.02-0.2% of all cancer-related deaths, globally.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market: Regional Dynamics

Regional segmentation of the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market over the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of the disease and presence of key players that are focusing on developing novel products, followed by Europe, the next dominating adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market. According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Rare Diseases Research, the incidence rate of adrenal cancer is about 600 new cases per year in the U.S. Moreover, organizations such as the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center are involved in stem cell research, to advance treatment in adrenal cancer.

Latin America is expected to gain significant traction in the forecast period, owing to higher incidence rate of the condition in Brazil. According to the survey ACC C.U.R.E. Organization, adrenal cancer in Brazil is 15 times more prevalent than any other countries in the world, attributed to high prevalence of mutation of a single gene TP53. Also, according to the Endocrine Society, 2014, the incidence during childhood is 2.9 to 4.2 per million per year in Brazil compared with an estimated incidence of 0.2 to 0.3 per million children per year worldwide. Moreover, the University of Michigan has been collaborating with the Adrenal Cancer Group in Sao Paulo to bring about the advancements in adrenal cancer research, thus providing better clinical outcomes for patients in the region.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

Manufactures are focused on launching novel therapeutic products for treatment of these rare diseases, thus accelerating market growth. For instance, in 2017, the FDA approved immunotherapy drug Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, developed by Merck & Co., indicated for advanced adrenocortical carcinoma.

Key players operating in the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market include ArQule, Inc., EnGeneIC Ltd., Exelixis, Inc., Merck & Co., Millendo Therapeutics, and Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

