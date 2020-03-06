Agricultural Balers Market Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019 -2025
Agricultural baler is consists of fuselage, transmission mechanism, the density of feeding mechanism, adjusting mechanism, pressure piston mechanism, bale length control Running gear and wheels. And it is used to compress a cut and raked crop (such as hay, cotton, straw, or silage) into compact bales that are easy to handle, transport, and store. Several different types of balers are commonly used, each producing a different type of bale rectangular or cylindrical, of various sizes, bound with twine, strapping, netting, or wire.
Second, the global production of agricultural balers was 201.57K Unit in 2014. The production in 2015 will reduced. But many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. John Deere, Vermeer, Claas and Krone are typical manufacturers that aiming at Europe, America and China market. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. So the production of agricultural balers will increase slowly, and attend 268.20 K Unit in 2021.
The following manufacturers are covered:
John Deere
Vermeer
Claas
Krone
Minos
Abbriata
Case IH
Massey Ferguson
Kuhn
New Holland
Foton Lovol
Shanghai Star
Yulong Machinery
Shen Yang Fang Ke
Yu Gong Agricultural Machinery
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Round Balers
Square Balers
Segment by Application
Hay
Rice
Wheat
Maize
Others