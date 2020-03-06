Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market share forecast to witness considerable growth from 2018 to 2026

Allergic rhinitis or hay fever is an IgE-mediated disorder caused by allergens such as mold or tress, animal, dander, house dust mites, weed pollens, and grass. It can occur in two different forms namely, seasonal and perennial, which in turn causes mild or moderate to severe inflammation inside the nose. Some of the major symptoms of allergic rhinitis include nasal congestion, rhinorrhea, sneezing, nasal itching, and itchy eyes, or it can be associated with asthma as well. Allergic rhinitis and sinusitis are linked to each other, as allergic rhinitis blocks the nose, which in turn blocks the sinuses. In 2015, according to World Allergy Organization, over 400 million people suffered from allergic rhinitis worldwide. Moreover, in the U.S., 10-30% adults and around 40% children were affected by allergic rhinitis.

Introduction of new drugs is expected to drive growth of the market:

Manufacturers are developing a variety of drugs and nasal sprays for the treatment of allergic rhinitis. This in turn, is expected to fuel growth of the allergic rhinitis drugs market in the near future. For instance, in March 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Odactra drug, manufactured by Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited, the first allergen extract to be administered under the tongue (sublingually), to treat house dust mite (HDM)-induced nasal inflammation (allergic rhinitis), with or without eye inflammation (conjunctivitis), for people aged between18 and 65 years. In 2016, Aralez Pharmaceutical Inc. launched Blexten, for the treatment of symptoms related to seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) and chronic spontaneous urticarial (CSU) in Canada. Moreover, in January 2017, Pediapharm Inc. launched an innovative allergy medication – Rupall, in a tablet and oral form, which is a first prescription antihistamine with three indications namely, symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR), perennial allergic rhinitis (PAR), and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), for people aged 2 years and above suffering from the allergy. Moreover, growing drug pipeline for the treatment of allergy rhinitis is expected to contribute substantially to the market growth. For instance, GenMont Biotech is developing eN-Lac for the treatment of allergy rhinitis. The drug is in phase III and is expected to be introduced in the market during the forecast period.

Higher prevalence and incidence of allergy rhinitis among people is expected to fuel growth of the allergic rhinitis drugs market:

Increasing prevalence of allergy rhinitis is a major factor propelling growth of the allergic rhinitis drugs market in the near future. For instance, in 2012, according to American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, around 17.6 million adults and 6.6 million children were diagnosed with hay fever in the U.S. Moreover, according to International Study on Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), in 2015, prevalence of allergic rhinitis symptoms varied between 0.8 % and 14.9 % in children, aged 6 to 7 years and 1.4 % and 39.7 % in 13 to 14 years old worldwide.

According to European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), in 2016, over 150 million of people suffered from chronic allergic diseases in Europe and it is predicated that around half of the entire population will be affected by 2025.

Key player operating in the allergic rhinitis drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, ALK-Abello, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Allergy Therapeutics, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Array BioPharma, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Mylan NV, and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

