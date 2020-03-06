Angioedema Treatment Market Surge in Demand from Healthcare Industry to Boost Growth Forecast to 2026

Angioedema is the medical condition characterized by swelling of the lower layer of skin and tissue just under the skin or mucous membrane occurs. There are four main type of angioedema namely allergic angioedema, drug-induced angioedema, Idiopathic angioedema, and hereditary angioedema (HAE). Angioedema is caused by various factors and in most of the cases exact cause is unknown. Major cause of angioedema are allergic reaction, adverse effect of any medication, genetic defects, and infections.

Frequent approval of novel drugs from regulatory bodies is expected to boost growth of global angioedema treatment market

In 2017, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Haegarda, a C1 Esterase Inhibitor (Human) for subcutaneous administration indicated for the preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and adolescent patients. In 2014, Pharming Group NV and Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for RUCONEST (C1 Esterase Inhibitor [Recombinant]) 50 IU/kg, indicated for the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in adult and adolescent patients with HAE. In 2016, CSL Behring received FDA approval for Berinert [C1 Esterase Inhibitor (Human)], indicated for the treatment of HAE attacks in pediatric patients. These multiple approvals of new drugs by regulatory bodies are expected to drive growth of global angioedema treatment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, initiatives taken by various organizations to support treatment of angioedema is also expected to support the growth of global angioedema treatment market. For instance in 2015, British Society for Allergy and Clinical Immunology (BSACI) provided a guideline for the management of chronic urticaria and angioedema. In 2013, the World Allergy Organization (WAO) also provided guideline for the Management of Hereditary Angioedema.

Key players in angioedema treatment market include Shire plc, CSL Limited, Pharming Group NV, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., iBio Inc., and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

