Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Expected to Witness Unprecedented Growth In Coming Years
This report studies the global market size of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) attached to biologically active drugs by chemical linkers with labile bonds. By combining the unique targeting of mAbs with the cancer-killing ability of cytotoxic drugs, ADCs allow sensitive discrimination between healthy and diseased tissue. ADCs are part of a specialized subset of highly potent APIs. This technically challenging type of therapy combines innovations from biotechnology and chemistry to form a new class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drugs.
Advances in coupling antibodies to cytotoxic drugs permit greater control of drug pharmacokinetics and significantly improve delivery to target tissue. Potent new anti-cancer drugs can now be used to target cancers while minimizing exposure of healthy tissue.
In 2017, the global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) include
Roche
Pfizer
Novartis
Genmab
Bayer
Seattle Genetics
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
AbbVie
AbGenomics
ADC Therapeutics
Astellas Pharma
Kairos Therapeutics
Market Size Split by Type
Seattle Genetics Technology
ImmunoGen Technology
Immunomedics Technology
Market Size Split by Application
Hospital
Clinics
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.