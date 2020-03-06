Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare Applications Market sizes, Demands and predictions for Elite growth

North America is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for AI in healthcare during the forecast period. The regulatory mandates for the use of Electronic Health Records, increasing focus on precision medicine, strong presence of leading companies engaged in developing AI solutions for healthcare, and large number of cross-industry collaborations and growing investments in the field of AI in healthcare are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing usage of Big Data in healthcare industry, ability of AI to improve patient outcomes, imbalance between health workforce and patients, reducing the healthcare costs, growing importance on precision medicine, cross-industry partnerships, and significant increase in venture capital investments in AI in healthcare domain. However, reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are the major factors restraining the growth of the AI in healthcare market.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

Nvidia

Google

IBM

Microsoft

General Vision

Enlitic

Next IT

Welltok

Icarbonx

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric

Siemens Healthineers

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Stryker

Careskore

Zephyr Health

Oncora Medical

Sentrian

Bay Labs

Atomwise

Deep Genomics

Cloudmedx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology Companies

Acos and Mcos

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare Applications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

