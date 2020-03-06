Atherectomy Systems Market Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities In Avinger Inc. , Minnetronix, Inc. , Cardinal Health, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. And More

Global Atherectomy systems Market is expected to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2025, from USD 1.31 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Atherectomy systems are utilized as a part of the Cath lab to debulk sores by cutting or laser removing plaque, calcium and tissue hyperplasia from vessel dividers, permitting recanalization of the vessel lumen as an end in itself, or in anticipation of stenting. While a few systems have a sign for the coronaries, the essential utilization of these gadgets is for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in the legs. These systems are used in hospitals & surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, research laboratories & academic institutes. Some of the major players operating in the global atherectomy systems market are

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Cardiovascular Systems

Boston Scientific

R. Bard

Cardinal Health

Minnetronix, Inc.

Avinger

Straub Medical

Biomerics,

Others are Biotronik, RA Medical Systems, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Group, Covidien, Spectranetics, Straub Medical AG among others. The global atherectomy systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of atherectomy systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

According to article published recently by the WHO around 1.8 million cases of lung cancer were registered in the year 2012.

According to the American Cancer Society, it has been estimated that in the U.S. around 195,000 people are suffering from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) every year and the number of deaths from NSCLC are approximately 135,000.

The increase in cancer and other disease will create the demand for atherectomy systems.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising target patient population

Continuous product development and commercialization

Favourable reimbursement scenario in mature markets

Demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

Strengthening distribution channels of major product manufacturers

Limited patient awareness

Stringent regulatory scenario

Market Segmentation: Global Atherectomy systems Market

The global atherectomy systems market is segmented based on Product, Application, End User, Geography.

By product the global atherectomy systems market is segmented into

Directional atherectomy

Orbital atherectomy

Photo-ablative (laser) atherectomy

Rotational atherectomy

Support devices and other

On the basis of application the global atherectomy systems market is segmented into

Peripheral Vascular

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular And Others

On the basis of end-user the global atherectomy systems market is segmented into

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Others

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Cardiovascular Systems collaborated with Aerolase for the development of the laser atherectomy device to treat multiple forms of arterial disease.

In July 2018, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) signed an agreement with OrbusNeich for the distribution of the coronary and peripheral Orbital Atherectomy Systems (OAS) outside U.S. and Japan.

Report range

The report offers atherectomy systems market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the atherectomy systems market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the atherectomy systems industry

