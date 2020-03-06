Auto-injectors Market to Exhibit Skyrocketing Expansion During 2018-2026

Auto-injector is a needle based medical device which is used for the administration of a fixed dose of a particular drug. It can be used for self-administration by the patients or untrained person, as it is easy to handle. Furthermore, auto-injector is significantly used for various mild and severe allergic reactions. If allergic reaction are not cured, then it can even lead to life-threatening condition such as anaphylaxis. Allergy symptoms include trouble in breathing, wheezing, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness, faint, swelling of face, mouth, lips, and tongue and skin reactions such as itching, hives, and flushing. Moreover, site of administration depends on the nature of the drug. For instance, insulin shots are always injected in the abdomen site to make them work fast. However, a long term allergy effect caused by food, dust, pollen, and many more substances can lead to life-threatening crisis, which is expected to fuel growth of the auto-injectors market.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1035

Advancement of auto-injector devices to provide more access to the patients is expected to drive growth of the market

In 2017, Kaleo Pharmaceutical announced supplemental new drug application (sNDA) named as – AUVI-Q (0.1mg), which was granted a priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). AUVI-Q is the first known epinephrine auto-injector, which is designed to treat an allergic reactions especially in infants, weighing around 16.6 to 33 pounds. According to the study by Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology, children’s treated with anaphylaxis has limit of around 0.15 mg per auto-injector, which should have 12.7mm needle length and mainly used for patients with high-risk. The high dose of drug use in life-threatening condition, could strike the bone during the administration of epinephrine. Moreover, National Institute of Health (NIH) guidelines recommended AUVI-Q 0.1 mg for peanut allergy, as it contains no epinephrine auto-injector (EAI). Thus, AUVI-Q 0.1mg is mainly designed to minimize complications during treatment of pediatric patients. Furthermore, Kaleo pharmaceutical announced new program called – Q Your School in 2017, this program will provide free AUVI-Q epinephrine auto injector devices to over 67,000 public elementary schools in U.S. AUVI-Q has new advance features such as voice-activated prompts that will give precise guidelines. Thus, it is expected to propel growth of the auto-injectors market.

Increasing incidence of life-threatening allergic cases and increasing demand for injector device for instant treatment is expected to fuel growth of the market

According to World Allergy Organization (WAO), in 2017, an estimated number of anaphylaxis cases were around 222 people in around 10.2 million population in Hungary, followed by Japan, estimated to around 300-350 patients per year in around 100 million people. In China, around 3000 people suffered from anaphylaxis in around 1,200 million population per year. According to the Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology, in 2015, around 15 million people suffered from food allergies in U.K. Moreover, according to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), in 2015, around 17 million people suffered from food allergies, among which around 3.5 million were children’s.in U.K. Furthermore, according to World Health Organization (WHO), around 200 to 250 million people suffered from food allergies worldwide in 2015. This data represents an increasing number of incidence of allergy cases and prevalence. Thereby, it is expected to fuel growth of the auto-injectors market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global auto-injectors market include Pfizer, Inc., Scandinavian Health Ltd., Novartis International AG, Unilife Corporation, Antares Pharma, Inc., Kaleo Pharmaceutical, Mylan N.V., Biogen Idec, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Ypsomed Holdings AG.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.