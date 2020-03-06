B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market Status And Development Trend By Types And Applications 2025

Recurrence of multiple myeloma has been a highly prevalent health condition, which requires novel and effective immunotherapeutic treatment. According to Leukemia Research by Elsevier, as of 2014, the incidence of multiple myeloma is estimated to be around 120,000 cases per year, with a global prevalence of over one million cases. B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), is a cell surface protein that is expressed on the malignant plasma cells. This cell surface protein has emerged as a very selective antigen targeted therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. BCMA targeted therapies actively involve three major types of immunotherapies on the basis of product class namely, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR T Cells), bispecific antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). These advanced therapies are expected to improve the survival rate of multiple myeloma patients.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of multiple myeloma is expected to favor the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, U.S., in 2016, the lifetime risk for multiple myeloma was around 1 in 143 people, with an estimated 30,280 adults (17,490 men and 12,790 women) diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The mortality rate of the disease was estimated to be 12,590 (6,660 men and 5,930 women) in 2016. Key players are actively involved in the development of immunotherapies targeting BCMA for the treatment of multiple myeloma, the demand for which is expected to increase, This in turn, is expected to boost development of novel treatments for relapsed or refractory myeloma. Furthermore, patients undergoing existing drug therapies are prone to the risk of relapse. Hence, B-cell maturation antigen targeted therapy, which primarily addresses this concern is expected to gain rapid traction.

Market Key Players:

Key players operating in the development of B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market are, Celgene Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Juno Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences. Inc., Amgen Inc., Affimed N.V, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Autolus Ltd.

Market Taxonomy:

This report segments the global B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market on the basis on product type, indication, and regions. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into antibody drug conjugates, CAR-T cells, bispecific antibodies. On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global B-cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

About Coherent Market Insights:

