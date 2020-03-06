Bioelectronics Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights by 2026

Bioelectronics is a branch of medical science that deals with the application of ideologies of biological sciences in electrical/electronic engineering. In simpler terms, bioelectronics is the combination of biology and electronics. This is an essential emerging field in medicine. Bioelectronics has led to the expansion of various devices such as the pacemaker and a wide variety of therapeutic imaging devices that are easily accessible. The nervous system transmits an endless number of signals to carry out various functions of the human body. This creates a highly lucrative growth prospect for the study of bioelectronics and the related market is projected to flourish over the next few years.

Some of the major tools associated with bioelectronics are bioelectromagnetics, robotics, sensors, and neural networks. Bioelectronics have been making a huge impact in the medicinal field from its early days, however, bioelectronics’ role in medical science is likely to grow at an incredible pace during the forecast period, touching disparate healthcare specialties such as vision disorders and spinal injuries. Wide-ranging research and development activities related to bioelectronics will aid in the increasing health care market by facilitating on-site diagnosis as well. Apart from life sciences and medical research, it is used in ecological monitoring as well, with requirement for the latter anticipated to rise speedily in the forecast period, owing to growing danger of global warming around the globe.

Growing diabetic population and the increasing prevalence of heart diseases will drive the overall bioelectronics market

According to the Heart Foundation, in 2011, heart and other cardiovascular diseases led to 787 thousand fatalities in the U.S. alone. Moreover, as per International Diabetic Federation (IDF) around 415 million people suffered from diabetes in 2015. Since diabetic monitoring and control as well as heart failure patients need bioelectronics devices in the form of glucose monitoring devices, and artificial pacemakers, respectively, the market for bioelectronics product is likely to experience a huge surge in demand during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in the number of patients suffering from the aforementioned diseases.

Bioelectronics Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global bioelectronics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott laboratories, LifeSensors, Siemens Healthcare, Nova Biomedical Corporation and AgaMatrix. Some of the other companies operating in the market are Bioelectronics Corporation, Sotera wireless, Beckman Coulter, Bodymedia, Avago, Danaher Corporation, Medtronics, Omnivision Technologies, and Roche, Sensirion.

