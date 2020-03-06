Blood Product Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global Blood Product Market

Description

Human blood plasma is nature’s raw material for dozens of life-saving treatments and medications. By extracting the active ingredients and disinfection, people get related preparations from blood plasma, which is called blood product.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest supplier of Blood Product, with production revenue market share about 60%, and the sales market share is 40% in 2015. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

Europe, following North America, takes production revenue market share of 20% and the sales market share over 20%. China is an important market of Blood Product in Asia, accounting for 9% production revenue market share and 14% sales revenue market share of global market.

Japan has equal production revenue market share and sales revenue market share nearly. The local production can meet most local demand, and there is a small amount of imports.

The global Blood Product market is valued at 26100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 47800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blood Product.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Blood Product market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blood Product market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Baxter

CSL

Grifols

Octapharma

BPL

Kedrion

Mitsubishi Tanabe

CBOP

RAAS

Hualan Bio

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Albumin

Immune Globulin

Coagulation Factor

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Immunity

Therapy

Surgery

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Blood Product Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Blood Product

1.2 Classification of Blood Product by Types

1.2.1 Global Blood Product Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Blood Product Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Albumin

1.2.4 Immune Globulin

1.2.5 Coagulation Factor

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Blood Product Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blood Product Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Immunity

1.3.3 Therapy

1.3.4 Surgery

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Blood Product Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Blood Product Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Blood Product Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Blood Product Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Blood Product Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Blood Product Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Blood Product Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Blood Product (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Baxter

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Blood Product Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Baxter Blood Product Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 CSL

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blood Product Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CSL Blood Product Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Grifols

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Blood Product Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Grifols Blood Product Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Octapharma

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Blood Product Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Octapharma Blood Product Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 BPL

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Blood Product Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BPL Blood Product Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Kedrion

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Blood Product Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Kedrion Blood Product Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

