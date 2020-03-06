Booming Future In Double-Sided Bonding Tape Market : By Application  , Benefits  And  Materials

Double-Sided Bonding Tape Market By Resin Type (Silicone, Rubber, Acrylic and Other Resin Types), Technology (Hot-Melt, Water-based and Solvent-based), Backing Material (Unsupported, Foam, Paper/Tissue, Film and Other Backing Material) and Application (Paper & Printing, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction and Other Applications) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Industry Outlook

Double-Sided Bonding Tape is also referred to as double-faced tape or double-coated tape. Double-Sided Bonding Tape is a product for successful bonding on materials like wood, glass, steel, foam, plastic & concrete, with the speed & strength required for structural, permanent & repositionable utilization. The Double-Sided Bonding Tape also provides conformability, shear strength, temperature resistance & surface tension. Double-Sided Bonding Tape has wide variety of application in various industrial sectors for packaging, splicing, mounting, holding & bonding. The benefit of Double-Sided Bonding Tape is that the tape is not visible in the end-product once it is applied; this is because it is used in between not overlapping at the time of use. This benefit makes the end product look neat & a work of better craftsmanship. Therefore, the Double-Sided Bonding Tape Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Double-Sided Bonding Tape Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Key Players: Scapa Group Plc ,Shurtape Technologies LLC ,3M Company ,Avery Dennison Corporation ,Intertape Polymer Group Inc. ,Nitto Denko Corporation ,Lintec Corporation ,Tesa SE

Market Segmentation

The global Double-Sided Bonding Tape Market is based on segment, by Resin Type the market is segmented into Silicone, Rubber, Acrylic and Other Resin Types, by Technology the market is segmented into Hot-Melt, Water-based and Solvent-based, by Backing Material the market is segmented into Unsupported, Foam, Paper/Tissue, Film and Other Backing Material, and by Application the market is segmented into Paper & Printing, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction and Other Applications.

Double-Sided Bonding Tape Market, By Resin Type

Silicone

Rubber

Acrylic

Other Resin Types

Double-Sided Bonding Tape Market, By Technology

Hot-Melt

Water-based

Solvent-based

Double-Sided Bonding Tape Market, By Backing Material

Unsupported

Foam

Paper/Tissue

Film

Other Backing Material

Double-Sided Bonding Tape Market, By Application

Paper & Printing

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Other Applications

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Double-Sided Bonding Tape Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

