Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market Growth Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Coherent Market Insights

Bovine respiratory disease (BRD) is the most common disease, affecting the lower respiratory tract of cattle, causing bronchopneumonia and can lead to death. It is a multi-factorial syndrome that is mainly caused when a viral infection combines with a bacterial agent, and is further amplified by stress. BRD has numerous causes such as bacterial agents, including pasteurella multocida, haemophilus somnus, mannheimia haemolytica, and viral agents such as infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV), bovine viral diarrhea (BVD), and parainfluenza type-3 virus (PI-3).

Increasing cattle production due to rising demand for animal meat is expected to drive growth of bovine respiratory disease treatment market

According to a study published in the Turkish Journal of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in 2016, bovine respiratory disease (BRD) is the most common disease found in cattle, causing around 75% of morbidity and accounting for over 50% of cattle deaths. The increasing prevalence of BRD among cattle is expected to drive growth of the bovine respiratory disease treatment market in near future.

According a study published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2016, cattle production is one of the most important industries in the U.S., valued at US$ 78.2 billion in 2015. Growing population in turn, is increasing demand for cattle meat and milk products, which increases rate of cattle rearing. Increasing cattle rearing inadvertently, increases the prevalence of BRD in cattle. This is expected to create a lucrative environment for growth of bovine respiratory disease treatment market in the near future.

Key players in bovine respiratory disease treatment market include Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac Group, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco, Vetoquinol, and Bimeda Animal Health.

