Brandy Market 2018-2023– New Investments Expected to boost the Demand

Brandy Market

Brandy is a spirit which is produced from wine or fermented fruit juice. All required is that this liquid can be allowed to ferment and the resulting mildly-alcoholic product not be heated past the boiling point of water. The low-boiling point liquids distilled from wine include almost all of the alcohol, a small amount of water, and many of the wine’s organic chemicals. All these chemicals give brandy its taste and aroma.

In general Brandy contains 35–60 percent of alcohol by volume and is typically taken as an after-dinner drink. Some brandies are aged in wooden casks, some are colored with caramel coloring to imitate the effect of aging, and some brandies are produced using a combination of both aging and coloring.

As an alcoholic beverage distilled from wine or a fermented fruit mash. The term mostly used alone refers to the grape product; brandies made from the wines or fermented mashes of other fruits are usually identified by the specific fruit name.

Scope of the Report:

In the sales volume, India is the largest consumption market, about 96.9% is consumed in southern India, and mainly the low-price product. The second largest consumption market is Philippines, which is followed by Russia, United States and Germany.

In the sales revenue, China has surpassed United States, becoming the largest market (3944.04 million USD), followed by United States, Russia, India, Germany.

In Chinese market, brandy recognition is still low, after the anti-corruption in China, now the primary market is concentrated in South China, especially in Guangdong Province, the consumption of Guangdong occupies over 60% market share, new foreign companies always select this region as 1st strongpoint to expand business in China.

The worldwide market for Brandy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 24200 million US$ in 2024, from 22400 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Brandy in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emperador

Gran Madador

McDowell’s No.1

Hennessy

Manision House

Changyu

E & J Gallo

Honey Bee

Old Admiral

Men’s Club

Dreher

McDowell’s VSOP

Golden Grape

Paul Masson

Martell

Old Kenigsberg

Remy Martin

Courvoisier

Christian Brothers

Silver Cup Brandy

Camus

Bisquit

Baron Otard

Louis Royer

Korbel

Brillet

Salignac

Meukow

Hardy

Gautier

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

V.S.

V.S.O.P

XO

Hors dage

Multi – Idler

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shop & Supermarket

Restaurant & Bar & Club

Exclusive Store

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Brandy product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Brandy, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Brandy in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Brandy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Brandy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Brandy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Brandy sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Brandy Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Brandy Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Brandy by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Brandy by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Brandy by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Brandy by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Brandy by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Brandy Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Brandy Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Brandy Market Forecast (2019-2024)

